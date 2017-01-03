Vyas pursues plastic surgery training at Mayo Clinic
Krishna Vyas, M.D., Ph.D., M.H.S., a graduate of Pikeville High School and the University of Kentucky, is pursuing residency training in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
