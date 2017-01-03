Volunteer positions available in Rochester
The city of Rochester is seeking volunteers for vacancies on four public advisory boards and commissions, Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede's office announced Tuesday. The city has open positions on its Committee on Urban Design and Environment; the Fire Civic Service Commission; the Heritage Preservation Commission; the Board of Park Commissioners ; and the Police Civil Service Commission, according to a news release from the mayor's office.
