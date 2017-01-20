Trans-specific hormone training often...

Trans-specific hormone training often lacking

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Washington Blade

The need for hormone therapy often prompts transgender patients to seek treatment from endocrinologists, but many clinicians have received little formal training in this area, according to study results published in the "As awareness and insurance coverage of transgender healthcare has increased, there is growing demand for health care providers with expertise in this area," study author Caroline Davidge-Pitts, MD, from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, said in a . "It is crucial for endocrinologists to receive the necessary training to feel confident providing the highest quality care for this population."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Med City Dance Center Dec '16 Marne Matysek 6
News Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge Nov '16 Charsi 1
Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12) Nov '16 Toogay 11
News Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly Nov '16 Rochester Grandma 10
Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns Nov '16 Fatman 1
Caretaker Oct '16 kshafer57 1
Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14) Sep '16 Musikologist 5
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,076 • Total comments across all topics: 278,117,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC