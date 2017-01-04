TNCs like Uber and Lyft can soon apply to operate in Rochester
After around a year of discussion, debates and two online petitions, a city ordinance that would allow Transportation Network Companies like Uber and Lyft to operate in Rochester became official. According to the Assistant City Administrator, as soon as the ordinance is published, ride sharing companies can begin applying to operate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.
