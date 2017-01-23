Snow expected to blanket region beginning Tuesday
After days of rain and temperatures at or above freezing, most of the snow and ice have disappeared from Southeast Minnesota. That, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis., should change Tuesday with heavy snowfall centered on the Interstate 90 corridor headed for Rochester.
