Should officers have access to video data prior to reports?
IAZ008>010-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-100600- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower- Fillmore-Houston- Including the cities of...Osage...Cresco...Decorah...Wabasha... Dodge Center...Rochester...Winona...Austin...Preston...Caledonia 948 PM CST Mon Jan 9 2017 ...Sleet Creating Slippery Roads This Evening... Sleet, mixed with some freezing drizzle and snow, was falling across much of southeast Minnesota and parts of northeast Iowa this evening. Roads have become partly to mostly sleet and snow covered and slippery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
|Caretaker
|Oct '16
|kshafer57
|1
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC