Should officers have access to video data prior to reports?

IAZ008>010-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-100600- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower- Fillmore-Houston- Including the cities of...Osage...Cresco...Decorah...Wabasha... Dodge Center...Rochester...Winona...Austin...Preston...Caledonia 948 PM CST Mon Jan 9 2017 ...Sleet Creating Slippery Roads This Evening... Sleet, mixed with some freezing drizzle and snow, was falling across much of southeast Minnesota and parts of northeast Iowa this evening. Roads have become partly to mostly sleet and snow covered and slippery.

