Senate moves ahead on $1 billion bonding bill

A $1 billion public works bill that died in the final minutes of last year's legislative session has come back to life thanks to the vote of a key Senate committee. Senate Capital Investment Committee Chairman Dave Senjem, R-Rochester, introduced a bonding bill that is nearly identical to last year's and it includes several area projects, including funding for Rochester International Airport, the Lanesboro Dam and the Reading Center/Dyslexia Institute of Minnesota.

