Seen and Heard: Anthony ready to celebrate with launch party

Debbie Anthony , a Rochester native who's embarking on an "encore" career, will celebrate the release of her debut album, "All Over Again," with a CD launch party at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Rochester Civic Theatre. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester, and Debbie will be backed by her band, called Level Best: Tim Hildebrandt , Charlie Lacy , Tim Dallman , Tim Scribner , Eric Straubmulller , Scott Kovar , and special guests, Tiffany Strande, Dick Rohrbaugh, and Bob Bernard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.