Rochester Woman Accused of Selling Heroin in a School Zone

The Olmsted County Sheriff's says Yolanda Davis is wanted on two narcotic related felony warrants, which include a charge of 2nd Degree Controlled Substance Sales - Heroin in a school zone in Rochester, Minnesota. Davis also has a gross misdemeanor warrant for violation of a harassing restraining order.

