Rochester schools fill long-vacant HR position
After about eight months without a human resources director, the district introduced an internal hire who will fill the position Tuesday. Karl Bakken will transition to the cabinet-level position from his current post as assistant director of student services in the district, where he is responsible for planning and coordinating student service programs and focused on "effective delivery of services to students," according to the district's director of communications, Heather Nessler.
