Rochester man pleads guilty in child porn case

John Bronson Rosales, 39, was charged in September in Olmsted County District Court with one count of disseminating pornographic work and six counts of possessing pornographic work, all felonies. He pleaded guilty Tuesday to two of the possession counts; in exchange for the plea, the remaining charges are expected to be dismissed during his sentencing, which is set for March 6. The investigation began in December, when Twitter officials reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an account appeared to contain child porn, passing along the user ID, the phone number used to tweet or upload the files, an activity log and Internet provider address.

