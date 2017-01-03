Rochester aviation banquet to be Jan. 28
The Rochester General Aviation Action Team's annual banquet will be at 4 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Rochester International Event Center. Open to anyone interested in aviation, it will feature an unveiling of the 2017 Cirrus G6, which is the "smartest, safest and most advanced model of the best-selling SR22t, SR22 and SR20 piston airplanes," according to the event's organizers.
