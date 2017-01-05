Rochester Art Center and Peoplea s Food Co-Op launch Food = Art initiative
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A core piece of the Destination Medical Center vision is to integrate the arts into the fabric of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
|Caretaker
|Oct '16
|kshafer57
|1
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC