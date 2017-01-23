Psoriasis impacts QoL for parents of affected children
Childhood psoriasis impacts parents' quality of life in multiple domains, especially their emotional well-being, according to a study published in the February issue of the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology . Megha M. Tollefson, M.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and colleagues examined the impact of childhood psoriasis on parents' lives.
