Police video leads to Rochester assault arrest
Police say he was arrested after a search warrant was executed Thursday at Brooks' home at 5920 Bandel Road NW. Around 2 am Sunday, a 36-year-old male was standing at the corner of 3rd Street and 1st Avenue SW in downtown Rochester when another man came up and punched him in the face.
