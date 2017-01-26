Phyllis J. Tonney
Phyllis J. Tonney, age 92, of Stewartville died on Friday of natural causes at the Stewartville Care Center where she had resided for 2 years. Phyllis Jean Rudd was born January 18, 1925 in Carroll,IA to Samuel and Jessie Rudd.
