Photos: Gardenaire

IAZ008>011-018-019-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-230600- /O.NEW.KARX.WS.A.0001.170124T1800Z-170125T2100Z/ MITCHELL-HOWARD-WINNESHIEK-ALLAMAKEE-FLOYD-CHICKASAW-WABASHA- DODGE-OLMSTED-WINONA-MOWER-FILLMORE-HOUSTON- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...OSAGE...CRESCO...DECORAH...WAUKON... CHARLES CITY...NEW HAMPTON...WABASHA...DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER... WINONA...AUSTIN...PRESTON...CALEDONIA 244 PM CST SUN JAN 22 2017 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LA CROSSE HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WATCH...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * ACCUMULATING SNOW IS LIKELY TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATION OF 6 INCHES OR MORE IS POSSIBLE. * CONFIDENCE IS LOW ON THE LOCATION OF HEAVIEST SNOWFALL. * DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS POSSIBLE...ESPECIALLY DUE TO THE EXPECTED WET ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.