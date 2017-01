Photos: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Community Commemorative Service

MNZ086>088-094>096-WIZ041>044-053-160445- /O.CON.KARX.WW.Y.0006.170116T1200Z-170117T1800Z/ DODGE-OLMSTED-WINONA-MOWER-FILLMORE-HOUSTON-LA CROSSE-MONROE- JUNEAU-ADAMS-VERNON- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER...WINONA... AUSTIN...PRESTON...CALEDONIA...LA CROSSE...SPARTA...TOMAH... MAUSTON...FRIENDSHIP...VIROQUA 242 PM CST SUN JAN 15 2017 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY... * WINTRY MIX...STARTING OUT AS SNOW...SPREADING IN AFTER 6 AM. THE HEAVIEST PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED LATER MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS MOSTLY 1 INCH OR LESS. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF 1/10 TO 2/10 OF AN INCH. * ANY FREEZING PRECIPITATION WILL QUICKLY MAKE UNTREATED ROADS AND WALKWAYS SLIPPERY. THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE IS LOOKING TO BE IMPACTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT ... (more)

