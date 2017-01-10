Parking restricted for snow removal
Residents who use street parking in the Kutzky Park neighborhood, as well as in Slatterly Park and Eastside Pioneers, won't face any new parking regulations this winter, but they can take ideas for curb-to-curb snow removal to the Rochester City Council. Residents who use street parking in the Kutzky Park neighborhood, as well as in Slatterly Park and Eastside Pioneers, won't face any new parking regulations this winter, but they can take ideas for curb-to-curb snow removal to the Rochester City Council.
