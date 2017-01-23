Ostrander parents plead guilty in abuse case

The parents accused of a long list of abuse against at least one of their children, crimes that allegedly included leaving a 5-year-old alone for hours and smeared with feces, have pleaded guilty in the case. Angela Lynn Stewart, 31, of Ostrander, entered an Alford plea of guilty Monday in Fillmore County District Court, where she was charged in November with one count of neglect of a child, one count of malicious punishment of a child, two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of third-degree assault, one count of fifth-degree drug possession, and two counts of storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child.

