Only 19, Potter now has 6 films under his belt

At just 19, the Rochester native already boasts considerable filmmaking experience, including his latest film, "A Heart Under Shadow," which screens June 24 at Assembly of God Church, in Rochester. "Some people have been doubting of my skill or experience when I tell them my age," he said, "but I always try to use examples of my work to show my talent, rather than my age."

