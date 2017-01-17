New gun club proposed for south Rochester

A group of Med City and Twin Cities investors are taking aim at south Rochester to build a proposed $4 million, 12-lane gun club. The group, led by Twin Cities developer Pat Egan, is in the early stages of moving ahead with plans to build a 12,000-square-foot facility called Heartland Gun Club & Range on two acres at 5105 Commercial Drive SW.

