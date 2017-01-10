MRE technique detects tumor stiffness to enable non-invasive surgical planning
Important steps in planning tumor surgery include identifying borders between tumor and healthy tissue and assessing the tumor stiffness, e.g. hard and calcified or soft and pliant. For decades, tumors near the surface of the body have been evaluated for stiffness by simple palpation - the physician pressing on the tissue.
