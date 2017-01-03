Most breastfed infants not receiving recommended vitamin D supplementation

In new research published in the January/February 2017 issue of Annals of Family Medicine , Tom D. Thacher, MD and colleagues at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., explored maternal preferences for vitamin D supplementation and found less than half of infants in the study were receiving the recommended daily vitamin D supplementation. Given a choice, most mothers would prefer to supplement themselves to enrich their breast milk with vitamin D rather than supplement their infants.

