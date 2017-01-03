Many Infants Are Not Getting Enough Vitamin D, Study Suggests

Researchers surveyed 184 women who were breast-feeding, and found that most did not give vitamin D supplements daily to their infants. Because breast milk has low levels of vitamin D, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that breast-fed infants, and those who are fed formula in addition to breast milk, receive 400 international units of vitamin D per day, beginning in the first few days of life.

