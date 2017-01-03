Man arrested after New Year's Eve crash

A man from Lake City has been charged with multiple felonies after authorities say he struck a woman with his car, seriously injuring her, plowed head-in into another vehicle, then ran from the scene of that crash. Shane Lester Gullickson, 40, made his first appearance Tuesday in Wabasha County District Court, where he faces three counts of criminal vehicular operation and two counts of second-degree assault.

