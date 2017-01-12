Ice storm expected to hit with full f...

Ice storm expected to hit with full force tonight, taper off Tuesday

With plenty of ice, rain, snow and sleet expected to fall by about noon Tuesday and temperatures hovering at or below 32 degrees, roads and sidewalks will likely be slippery over the next 48 hours, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis. The region of Southeast Minnesota, northeastern Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin is under a winter weather advisory that took affect at 6 a.m. Monday and will continue to midday Tuesday, the NWS said.

