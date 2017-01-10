Hwy. 14 Partnership makes Corridors of Commerce its legislative priority
With sights set on completing the last remaining miles of the U.S. Highway 14 expansion project, members of the U.S. Highway 14 Partnership determined Thursday that obtaining additional funding for the state's Corridors of Commerce program is the group's top legislative priority for 2017. said Mankato City Councilor Karen Foreman, who was elected president of the U.S. Highway 14 Partnership at its annual meeting Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
|Caretaker
|Oct '16
|kshafer57
|1
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC