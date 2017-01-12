Hormone specialists want more educati...

Hormone specialists want more education about transgender patients

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Doctors who specialize in conditions involving hormones need more training on how to treat people who are transgender, suggests a new study. Researchers found that transgender health was part of the curriculum at less than three quarters of endocrinology training programs that responded to an online survey.

