Hockey for ordinary Joes... and Janes

Blake Cotten, right, of Zumbrota, handles the puck in front of Kevin Peterson, left, of Byron, during a pick-up adult hockey game Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at the Recreation Center in Rochester. Blake Cotten, right, of Zumbrota, handles the puck in front of Kevin Peterson, left, of Byron, during a pick-up adult hockey game Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at the Recreation Center in Rochester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.