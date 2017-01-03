Heard on the Street: Little Caesars t...

Heard on the Street: Little Caesars to open 2nd Rochester location

Little Caesars Pizza is expected to open in the next week or two in a 1,400-square-foot space in the almost-finished commercial building in front of the Eastwood Plaza at 1513 12 St. SE. "We think it's a good demographic for Little Caesars.

