Forager introduces local creator nights on Tuesdays
You've tried the beer, now try the culture. Starting this month, Forager Brewery will host Local Creators Nights every Tuesday from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Each night will feature a local creative teaching Rochesterites how to make something unique.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
|Caretaker
|Oct '16
|kshafer57
|1
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC