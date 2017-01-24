Food service workers vote to approve the Mayo Clinic proposal
ROCHESTER, Minn. - After several months, 15 bargaining session with Mayo Clinic officials, and two informational pickets, food service workers represented by SEIU Healthcare Minnesota voted to approve a comprehensive proposal Mayo Clinic presented earlier this month as part of the workers transition to a different company As we reported, food service workers in Albert Lea and Rochester voted earlier this month to approve the proposal, but to finalize the agreement, all union members in the Mayo system voted last Thursday and Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
|Caretaker
|Oct '16
|kshafer57
|1
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC