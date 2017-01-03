Fedex B752 near Rochester on Jan 10th...

Fedex B752 near Rochester on Jan 10th 2017, cargo smoke indication

1 hr ago Read more: AVHerald

A Fedex Federal Express Boeing 757-200, registration N776FD performing freight flight FX-1590 from Memphis,TN to Rochester,MN , was descending towards Rochester when the crew received a cargo smoke indication. The aircraft continued for a safe landing on Rochester's runway 13. Attending emergency services found no trace of fire, heat or smoke.

