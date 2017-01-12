Fatal shooting in October deemed justifiable

IAZ008-009-MNZ079-086>088-094-095-WIZ017-029-032>034-042>044- 130600- Mitchell-Howard-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore- Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau-Jackson-Monroe-Juneau-Adams- Including the cities of...Osage...Cresco...Wabasha... Dodge Center...Rochester...Winona...Austin...Preston...Medford... Neillsville...Alma...Arcadia...Whitehall...Black River Falls... Sparta...Tomah...Mauston...Friendship 329 PM CST Thu Jan 12 2017 ...Cold Wind Chills Tonight... Wind chills will drop into the 15 to 25 below zero range by late evening. These wind chill values will then continue into Friday morning, although wind speeds will be fairly light for much of the overnight hours into Friday morning. If you have outdoor plans tonight or Friday morning, be sure to dress appropriately. $$ AUSTIN - The Rochester police officer who shot a rural Lanesboro man in October, killing him, was ... (more)

