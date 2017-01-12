Fatal shooting in October deemed just...

Fatal shooting in October deemed justifiable

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

IAZ008-009-MNZ079-086>088-094-095-WIZ017-029-032>034-042>044- 130600- Mitchell-Howard-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore- Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau-Jackson-Monroe-Juneau-Adams- Including the cities of...Osage...Cresco...Wabasha... Dodge Center...Rochester...Winona...Austin...Preston...Medford... Neillsville...Alma...Arcadia...Whitehall...Black River Falls... Sparta...Tomah...Mauston...Friendship 329 PM CST Thu Jan 12 2017 ...Cold Wind Chills Tonight... Wind chills will drop into the 15 to 25 below zero range by late evening. These wind chill values will then continue into Friday morning, although wind speeds will be fairly light for much of the overnight hours into Friday morning. If you have outdoor plans tonight or Friday morning, be sure to dress appropriately. $$ AUSTIN - The Rochester police officer who shot a rural Lanesboro man in October, killing him, was ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Med City Dance Center Dec '16 Marne Matysek 6
News Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge Nov '16 Charsi 1
Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12) Nov '16 Toogay 11
News Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly Nov '16 Rochester Grandma 10
Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns Nov '16 Fatman 1
Caretaker Oct '16 kshafer57 1
Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14) Sep '16 Musikologist 5
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Rochester, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,278 • Total comments across all topics: 277,866,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC