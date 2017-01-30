Entrepreneur: 'When I'm in my store, I'm in my happy place'

IAZ010-011-MNZ079-087-088-095-096-WIZ032-033-041-053-054-301700- Winneshiek-Allamakee-Wabasha-Olmsted-Winona-Fillmore-Houston- Buffalo-Trempealeau-La Crosse-Vernon-Crawford- 825 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2017 ...BRIEF HEAVY SNOW THIS MORNING... A BAND OF BRIEF HEAVY SNOW WILL MOVE SOUTHEASTWARD TO EASTWARD THROUGH THE AREA THIS MORNING. VISIBILITIES WILL RANGE FROM AROUND 1 TO 2 MILES WITH THE BAND OF SNOW...AND MAY VERY BRIEFLY DROP BELOW ONE MILE AT TIMES.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.