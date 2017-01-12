Day in History: Look Magazine copies sells out within hours
Besides the Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos and Chatlet Cremes a new cookie called the Golden Nut Cluster has been added. a A blizzard struck the Rochester area, and the weather bureau said the worst is yet to come with winds up to 70 mph and temperatures 10 to 15 below zero.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
|Caretaker
|Oct '16
|kshafer57
|1
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC