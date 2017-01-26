Day After Collapse, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton Says He Has Prostate Cancer

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, who collapsed Monday night during his annual State of the State address, said Tuesday that he's been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will be treated at the Mayo Clinic. About 40 minutes into his speech Monday night at the state Capitol in St. Paul, Dayton paused for several seconds, reached for a bottle of water, began slurring his speech and fell to the floor in a heap .

