Crews quickly fix power outages in Rochester, region
A pair of power outages due to Tuesday's icy conditions were repaired quickly by crews from Rochester Public Utilities. Both outages, which affected about 1,400 and 2,000 customers respectively in Southeast and Northeast Rochester, were repaired in about an hour apiece, said RPU spokesman Tony Benson.
