Court date for 'primary supplier' canceled
Thursday's initial court appearance for a Rochester man accused of possessing nearly 20 pounds of marijuana was canceled; he's now scheduled to appear Jan. 27. Cody James Hunsley, 25, faces one count of first-degree controlled substance crime-sale, a felony. He's been released from custody in lieu of $50,000 conditional bail.
