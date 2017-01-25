Cancer Chemotherapy and Hair Loss: Wh...

Cancer Chemotherapy and Hair Loss: Why It Matters

Anna Crollman's reverse hair timeline says it all: Her short, stylish, frosted haircut 10 months after chemotherapy, her bald-as-an-egg scalp during chemotherapy and her thick, flowing brown locks before she began treatment for breast cancer . In the hair-journey images on her My Cancer Chic blog, intended to help young women braving breast cancer and beyond, Crollman, now 29, exudes a sense of confidence.

