Big Blue breaks annual US patent record with Rochester's help

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-WIZ017-029- 032>034-041>044-053>055-061-111400- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette- Clayton-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau-Jackson-La Crosse-Monroe-Juneau- Adams-Vernon-Crawford-Richland-Grant- Including the cities of...Osage...Cresco...Decorah...Waukon... Charles City...New Hampton...Oelwein...Elkader...Wabasha... Dodge Center...Rochester...Winona...Austin...Preston... Caledonia...Medford...Neillsville...Alma...Arcadia...Whitehall... Black River Falls...La Crosse...Sparta...Tomah...Mauston... Friendship...Viroqua...Prairie Du Chien...Richland Center... Platteville 522 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2017 ...Roads Remain Slick This Morning... ...Use Caution... The aftermath of all the snow and ice from yesterday is still being felt this morning with slippery stretches on ... (more)

