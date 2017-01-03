Bakery gets carbon monoxide scare
Rochester Fire and Gold Cross paramedic personell talk with employees at the Gingerbread House bakery Suaturday morning after several people became ill from carbon monoxide in the business. Gingerbread House employee Grace Condron said she had a headache much of the morning Saturday but didn't think much of it until others said they were feeling ill too.
