Ask a Trooper

Question: What items should I have in my vehicle during this extreme cold weather? What is the proper procedure if I become stranded and/or go off the road? Be aware that snow can plug your vehicle's exhaust system and cause deadly carbon monoxide gas to enter your car so make sure the exhaust pipe is free of snow and keep a window slightly open while the engine is running. Make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and that you have at least a half of a tank of fuel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marshall Independent.