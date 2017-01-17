Apollo Endosurgery Appoints Dr. Christopher J. Gostout as Chief Medical Officer
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. , a leader in less invasive medical devices for bariatric and gastrointestinal procedures, today announced the appointment of Christopher J. Gostout, MD, as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Gostout brings with him more than 30 years of experience in gastroenterology and hepatology with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and is a recognized key opinion leader on minimally invasive endolumenal and surgical procedures.
