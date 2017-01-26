Antibodies can activate nerve cells w...

Antibodies can activate nerve cells within milliseconds, study shows

Antibodies are able to activate human nerve cells within milliseconds and hence modify their function -- that is the surprising conclusion of a study carried out at Human Biology at the Technical University of Munich . This knowledge improves our understanding of illnesses that accompany certain types of cancer, above all severe intestinal malfunctions.

