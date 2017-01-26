Antibodies can activate nerve cells within milliseconds, study shows
Antibodies are able to activate human nerve cells within milliseconds and hence modify their function -- that is the surprising conclusion of a study carried out at Human Biology at the Technical University of Munich . This knowledge improves our understanding of illnesses that accompany certain types of cancer, above all severe intestinal malfunctions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
|Caretaker
|Oct '16
|kshafer57
|1
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC