Answer Man: Kalmar landfill accepts deer carcasses

Dear Answer Man, the story last week about the DNR's disposal pile for dead deer on the east side of Rochester reminded me that I've heard the Kalmar landfill accepts deer carcasses. Is this true? The Kalmar Landfill, at 7401 19th St. NW, "accepts furbearers, deer and other wildlife and road kill if other disposal options are not available," which is where it gets complicated.

