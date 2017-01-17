Answer Man: Expect bids next month for downtown ramp
Construction is expected to start in May on a 540-space city parking ramp just east of Broadway Plaza and the new Hilton hotel, now under construction along East Center Street and South Broadway. This graphic, which includes an earlier rendering of the hotel, is from the corner of East Center and First Avenue Southeast.
