Answer Man: Did Mary Tyler Moore make it here after all?

Mary Tyler Moore was in Minneapolis in 2002 for the unveiling of a statue of her tossing her cap in the air, as she did in the opening credits of her TV show in the 1970s. Dear Answer Man, was Mary Tyler Moore ever a visitor to Rochester? Is there any evidence that she came here when she was taping her TV show in Minneapolis? The late, great actress, who died Wednesday at age 80, was hardly ever in Minneapolis, and I find no evidence that she visited Rochester.

