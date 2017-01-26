Protesters rally against President Donald Trump's immigration ban Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. The protest, pulled together Saturday afternoon, was in reaction to President Donald Trump's order Friday banning immigrants and refugees around the world, especially those from Muslim countries, from coming to the U.S. The plaza was packed with lawmakers, community leaders, families and students - their message to refugees, immigrants and Muslims was simple: "All are welcome here."

